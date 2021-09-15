Phala Network (PHA) Market Cap Achieves $277.13 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $277.13 million and $92.86 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00146665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00834105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046304 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

