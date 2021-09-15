Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $933.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $933.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,207,784 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

