Phantasma Hits Market Cap of $56.08 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $56.08 million and $456,234.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,020.43 or 1.00097378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00072130 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001568 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.