PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Short Interest Update

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PCHM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840. PharmChem has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

About PharmChem

PharmChem, Inc engages in the provision of integrated drug testing services. It offers the PharmChek Sweat Patch Device for its customers to test for drugs of abuse. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

