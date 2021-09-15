Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $17.32. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 93 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $554.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.