Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 7,862 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $639,495.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.
- On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48.
- On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,800.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,501.65.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04.
PSMT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 117,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,847. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
