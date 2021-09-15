Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 7,862 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $639,495.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04.

PSMT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 117,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,847. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.