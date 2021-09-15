Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 175.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,964,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,078,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

