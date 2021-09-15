Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, an increase of 250.6% from the August 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.3 days.

Shares of PNXGF remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNXGF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Investec cut Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

