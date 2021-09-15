Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $89.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,205.02 or 0.99959170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00069964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00914931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.29 or 0.00429846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00300189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002122 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00071484 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,266,612 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

