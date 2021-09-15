Phoneum (PHT) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $588,983.05 and $8,119.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00149799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.00805370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046868 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,517,470,986 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

