Phore Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $8,375.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.50 or 0.00801868 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,984,595 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

