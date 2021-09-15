Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Photronics has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $865.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16.
In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
