Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Photronics has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $865.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

