Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 498,993 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.