Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,330.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $18,330.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

