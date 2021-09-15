Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $24,371.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003039 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

