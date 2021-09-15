Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

