PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 5,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 528,250 shares of company stock worth $6,626,103 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NRGX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 1,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

