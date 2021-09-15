PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.98 and last traded at $101.97. 660,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 951,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

