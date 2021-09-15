PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Up 0%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.76 and last traded at $56.74. 39,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 50,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUNI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 593.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

