Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:PNE traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 978,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$215.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.31. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.64.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,222,500 shares in the company, valued at C$10,222,350. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

