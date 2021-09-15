Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.36

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 2308796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNGAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

