Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $2,457.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.56 or 0.00433677 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $505.40 or 0.01061072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,014,983 coins and its circulating supply is 430,754,547 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.