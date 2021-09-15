Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $3,342.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.90 or 0.00454212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.03 or 0.01025624 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,035,183 coins and its circulating supply is 430,774,747 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.