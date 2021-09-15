Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPBN opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

