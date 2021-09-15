Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO M Terry Turner Sells 79,340 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PNFP traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 508,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,383. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $1,706,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.