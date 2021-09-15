Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.7% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 365,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,236,665,000 after acquiring an additional 111,104 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,459.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,334.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

