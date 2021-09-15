Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

