Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

