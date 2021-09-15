Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,300 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $851,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 96.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lear by 53.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lear by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.43.

NYSE LEA opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

