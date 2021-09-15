Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) versus The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Financial Contrast

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and The Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Bancorp $295.40 million 4.46 $80.08 million $1.38 16.74

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Bankshares and The Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.75%. Given The Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

