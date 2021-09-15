Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.34.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $584.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.