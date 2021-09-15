Piper Sandler Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $690.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.
REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $651.53. 18,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $621.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,388 shares of company stock worth $226,431,216. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
