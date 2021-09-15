Piper Sandler Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $690.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $651.53. 18,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $621.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,388 shares of company stock worth $226,431,216. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.