Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $492.77 million and $1.16 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005492 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00282854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00142540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00186274 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,816,428 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

