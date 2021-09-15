PIXEL Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,929.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.14 or 0.01358530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.39 or 0.00545363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00331803 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

