Pizza (PIZZA) 1-Day Volume Tops $194,297.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $194,297.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00044227 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.00994558 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

