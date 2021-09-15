Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,592,178 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 88.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 343,807 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

