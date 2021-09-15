PlatON Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatON has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $33.52 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00149263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00810507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046491 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,275,441 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.