Playcent Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $19,816.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00147014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00837523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.