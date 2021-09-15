PlayFuel Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00149131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00804515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046656 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.