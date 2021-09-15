Playgroundz (IOG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $198,902.04 and approximately $4.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00124409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00182232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.21 or 0.99891819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.42 or 0.07157290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00868301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

