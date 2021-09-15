Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0152 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Playkey has a market cap of $264,745.90 and approximately $119,729.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00149798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00811179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

