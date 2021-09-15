Playkey Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $305,424.67 and approximately $127,967.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00835208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046652 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

