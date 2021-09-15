PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00149122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00826873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046184 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PLT is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

