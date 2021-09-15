PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 17,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 257,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMVP. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,400 shares of company stock worth $12,266,297. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

