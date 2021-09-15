POA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. POA has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, POA has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,681,353 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
