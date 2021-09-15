Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,748. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.