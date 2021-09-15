Polis Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $758.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001639 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.07 or 0.01003609 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

