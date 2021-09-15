Polkastarter Reaches Market Cap of $137.27 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003829 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $137.27 million and $27.40 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00149798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00811179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046942 BTC.

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,301,332 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

