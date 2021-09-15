Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $434.52 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $434.52 million and approximately $43.04 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.81 or 0.00395657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.