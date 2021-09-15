Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,344.50

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,344.50 ($17.57) and last traded at GBX 1,344.50 ($17.57), with a volume of 2094310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,748.35. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

